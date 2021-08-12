Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 promo: Sharaddha Arya, Rakhi Sawant, Esha Kansara and others share their reactions

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been the dream project of director-producer Ekta Kapoor. Season one of the show was very successful and garnered a massive fan following for the same. The audience showered love and attention to the original leads Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. Now after a long span of 10 years, Ekta Kapoor has come with Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, and its promo has been released today. The lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar look quite comfortable in their looks. Numerous celebs shared their reaction to the promo of the show, which includes Kunal K Kapoor, Shraddha Arya, Gautam Hegde, and others.

Ssumier S Pasricha commented on the video, “How beautiful”

Kundli Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya commented, “Hahaha So cool! All the Best!!”

Karan Jotwani shared, “Heartfelt best wishes maam, and team”

Rakhi Sawant wrote on Disha Parmar’s post, “Congratulations sweetheart”

Esha Kansara wrote, “Congrats Disha”

Kunal K Kapoor shared heart emojis.

Numerous fans also shared their views on the promo of the show, like one wrote, “Looking good!!! all the best team Bade Acche Lagte Hain!!”. Another wrote, “woah!!!! this is so lovely .....aced their personalities”, “All the best #badeachelagtehain2 team.. This will rock”, “Looks promising!!” and many others gave good wishes to the show.