Bade Acche Lagte Hain’s Chahatt Khanna’s estranged husband granted relief on arrest by SC: Report

Bade Acche Lagte Hain fame actor Chahatt Khanna’s estranged husband has been granted relief from arrest until further orders by the Supreme Court. Chahatt had reportedly levelled charges of alleged mental and sexual abuse, forceful termination of pregnancies. forcing unnatural sex on her, and making a video of these acts against her husband, Farhan Shahrukh Mirza. On Thursday, September 30th, the apex court granted Mirza protection from arrest in the case.

According to a report by Zoom TV Entertainment, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S. Oka, in an order, said: "Issue notice, returnable on November 8, 2021... In the meanwhile, there shall be stay on arrest of the petitioner in FIR No.431/2018, police station Oshiwara, District Mumbai, until further orders. The petitioner shall cooperate in the pending investigation." Mirza is being represented by senior advocates Siddharth Aggarwal and Ejaz Maqbool. They moved the apex court after the Bombay High Court rejected their client’s anticipatory bail plea in the September 1st decision.

The top court reportedly ordered that copy of the petition should be served to the standing counsel of Maharashtra. In his plea, Mirza claimed that at its worst this is a case of marriage between two parties going through tough times. "It is submitted without prejudice that at its worst, this is a case of a marriage between two parties, both of whom have had successful careers in their respective fields, going through tough times,” Mirza said.

Moreover, the plea reportedly contented that Chahatt had lodged the FIR against Mirza as a counter-blast to his matrimonial petition for restitution of conjugal rights. Mirza also claimed that the actress is a habitual liar and had applied the same modus operandi to file identical false cases against her former husband or partners.

The next hearing of the case is on November 8th, 2021.

Chahatt and Mirza got married in 2013. The actress filed for divorce in 2018. The couple has two daughters together, Zohar, and Amaira.

