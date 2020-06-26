Bade Acche Lagte Hain's Chahatt Khanna has her tattoo redesigned to hide estranged husband Farhan Mirza’s name

Chahatt Khanna gets her arm tattoo altered to hide estranged husband Farhan Mirza’s name and show off her new tattoo on social media.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress Chahatt Khanna has had a rough patch with husband Farhan Mirza in the past. Chahatt married Farhan Mirza in 2013 and the two split 5 years later in 2018. The actress filed for divorce citing sexual and mental harassment and the court is yet to give its verdict. Meanwhile, Chahatt Khanna and Farhan Mirza have been staying separately for 2 years now and the actress has recently got her arm tattoo redesigned to hide estranged husband Farhan Mirza’s name.

Chahatt Khanna had her husband Farhan Mirza’s name tattooed on her arm which she has got redesigned in order to cover his name. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her altered tattoo on her story. In place of estranged husband Farhan Mirza’s name, Chahatt Khanna flaunted a lotus tattoo. "Wisdom. Old tattoo gone finally," the actress captioned her picture. The actress was recently linked to singer Mika Singh and social media was abuzz with rumours after they posted a picture of themselves with the caption, "Quarantine Love’. However, the actress clarified later that it was for the promotion of their new single titled Quarantine Love.

In a previous interview given to Bombay Times, Chahatt Khanna has spoken about her split with husband Farhan Mirza. "Leaving Farhan wasn’t an overnight decision. He had an inkling of what was coming. I put up with him because I feared being judged for the failure of my second marriage. It’s not easy for any woman, as there is a lot of social stigma attached to it, but I’d had enough. So, just two days before my birthday this July, I decided to end the marriage that was anything but happy," Chahatt stated.

Also Read: Chahatt Khanna opens up on her battle with depression: I coming out of it in a healthy & most challenging way

Share your comment ×