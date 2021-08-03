Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee to play the female lead?

There has been a buzz for some time about Divyanka Tripathi being approached for the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's upcoming season. The show became an instant hit among the audience for its refreshing love story and a new take on life. The lead pair of the show, Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor brought life to the characters and soon became the audience’s favourite. Now, the show is going to recreate the magic with a new cast. There are speculations about Devoleena Bhattacharjee being the protagonist of the show.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena has been reportedly approached for the role on BALH2. As per the sources associated with the show, “We are in talks with Devoleena and are hoping for the deal to materialize soon. She has given a look test for the part and it is looking really good.”

Devoleena captured the limelight as Gopi in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and also reprised the character in the second season of the show. She has also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 and she re-entered the show as a proxy of Eijaz Khan in the Bigg Boss 14.

As per reports, Ishqbaaz fame Nakuul Mehta has been roped in for playing the lead of the show Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2. Apparently, was not comfortable being paired opposite Nakuul Mehta as she would look older than him.