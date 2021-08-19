Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 NEW PROMO: Nakuul Mehta & Disha Parmar enjoy the rain & pakodas

Ever since it was announced that Bade Achhe Lagte Hai is all set to return with season 2, fans could not keep calm. Another reason to rejoice was that season 2 would bring back one of the superhit Jodi’s of TV, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Today a new promo of them has released, and it will surely get you all excited for the show.

The promo begins with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta standing on the balcony and looking at the rain. Disha’s character begins complaining about the rain, but Nakuul’s character can be seen telling her about all the good things that rain brings along with it. In the end, a hot plate of pakodas are kept in front of them, and both of them enjoy that. Sharing this cute promo on their Twitter handle, Sony TV wrote, “Kisi ke saath naa pasand mausam bhi achha lagne lagta hai... Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain, 30th August se Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!”

Take a look:

Kisi ke saath naa pasand mausam bhi achha lagne lagta hai... Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain2, 30th August se Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!@ektarkapoor @NakuulMehta @disha11parmar pic.twitter.com/pSY2gxVi87 — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 19, 2021

For those not aware, the Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer show is a season 2 of Sony's popular show back in 2011. Back then, it had Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor as the leads. It was one of the most popular shows on tv back then, and with the second season coming, the producer hopes to create the same magic with Nakuul and Disha's chemistry as Ram and Priya. Recently, during an Instagram live session, Ekta had interacted with Nakuul and Disha and had announced the show's second season.

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 First promo: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya are endearing to watch