Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 10th November 2021, Written Update: Shivina gets emotional during Bidaai

In today’s episode, Ram takes Shivina home and Akshay’s family goes to his house. Shivina argues with everyone and tells them she can take her life decisions individually according to her will. She questions Ram why he’s still with Priya even though he knows Raj fed him prawns. She says it’s because he has made a promise to Priya to always be with her, so she asks him how can she leave Akshay especially when she loves him. She tells him that their dad is watching all of this from the top and he will realize you all are not doing right by her.

Nandini slaps Shivina and tells her to apologise. Ram hugs her and mamaji tells that now Ram is submerged in emotions associated with his dad. Shivina tells her that she wants to go and it’s up to them if they want to send her away with hate or blessings. Ram tells now everything is done so let’s send you back happily and convince Nandini as well. Shivina thanks Nandini and hugs her. Shivina hugs everyone and thanks them for their blessings and support. Ram goes to the room and breaks a frame quoted about trust, as it reminds him of Priya. He thinks that Priya was just doing her duty and protecting Shivina and Akshay’s interests.

The Kapoors get ready and come down and Akshay’s family also comes. Meera apologizes for what happened and Nandini says it’s okay. Akshay tells it wasn’t their intention to cheat them and promised to keep Shivina happy and safe. Shivina’s bidaai starts and she hugs Nandini while leaving. Priya goes to Mahender’s house and tells Raj that she will not spare anyone who hurts her husband and shows him that she has proof that he fed Ram the prawns.

