Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 11 November 2021, Written update: Mahendra goes to jail

In today’s episode, Raj tries to escape but Priya stops and slaps him. The police come and Priya hands over the pen drive with proof. The police arrests him and Mahendra stops the police and tells them that he’s the real culprit, so they should arrest him instead. Priya scolds him and Rakhi asks Priya why she wants her dad to go to jail. Priya asks the police to arrest Mahendra. She says it’s Karwa Chauth and it’s her duty to protect her husband.

Priya catches an auto and Ram spots her and stops her. He asks her why did she miss Shivina’s bidaai. She tells she had some work and he gives her medicines for her allergy. She thanks him and leaves. He thinks she has a lot of ego and no regrets. Adi calls Ram and asks if he spoke to Mahendra and Ram says he’s going to. Ram buys bangles from the woman selling it. Shivina comes home and Sara tells she’s happy for her and Akshay. Akshay tells that Priya has to suffer because of this marriage now. Rakhi comes to Meera’s house and tells them to release Mahendra. Meera tells her that she stands by Priya’s decision and Rakhi leaves.

Adi tells Ram that Priya got Mahendra arrested which makes him shocked. Sara tells Brinda that they need to stop the annulment. Adi asks Ram to forgive Priya. Nandini says Priya can’t stay in this a house and tells Ram she hopes that he signs the papers. Sara tells Priya to go home but she refuses. Akshay and Shivina tell Ram to call Priya home and he says that she will back on her own will when she wants to. Ram comes home and Priya serves him food. Ram scolds Tarun and asks why he didn’t bring the food.

