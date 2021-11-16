Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th November 2021, Written Update: Ram gives bangles to Shivina on pagphere

In today’s episode, Neetu makes fun of Akshay’s family. Brinda tells Ram to give the bangles to Shivina. Ram gives it and Shivi says it’s cute. Brinda asks for whom the other box is and Ram asks it’s just extra. Neeraj asks for Vedika’s help with the complaint and Nandini comes and tells Neeraj to come to the party and assures him that Ram won’t do anything since he’s Priya’s relative. Nandini tells Vedika to come to the party as Neeraj might expose them.

Shubham asks Shivi how’s the house and she tells him it’s too cute as everyone stays together. Ram tells Adi he is very lucky he got Brinda as his wife. Adi agrees and asks about Priya. Ram says she has gone somewhere. Sara asks Ram and Priya to pose for a photo. Nandini texts Neeraj and tells him to talk to Priya. Ram comes in search of Priya and sees her talking to Neeraj. Vedika informs Nandini that Ram has seen them. Ram praises Shivi for getting her love and Priya thinks he’s taunting her. Ram tells Shivi that she should earn the family’s trust as trust is the base of any relationship. Everyone claps and Priya wonders by drinking the whiskey he will show how much he values relationships.

Ram throws away the drink and Brinda notices that and tells Sara that Ram threw his drink, which means he is fasting. Vedika and Meera coke at the same time and tell Ram that they need to talk to him. Ram goes to talk with Meera first. Nandini tells Priya to accept her fate and apologizes to her and says she was wrong. Priya tells her to give the papers. Nandini gives the papers and Priya signs them while thinking about Ram.

