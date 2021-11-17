Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 16th November 2021, Written update: Priya signs the annulment papers

In today’s episode, Priya signs the annulment papers. Meera apologises to Ram and tells him that Priya wouldn’t have taken this step if she knew Raj’s hand was in it. Ram says he was worried for Shivina and Meera assures him she will safeguard Shivina. Ram tells Meera that he trusts her and gifts her bangles. Meera tells her husband never respected her and thanks Ram for being her son-in-law. Priya feels sorry for Meera as she had to sign the papers.

Vedika meets Ram and tells him that Neeraj gave the footage for Priya’s sake as they both still have feelings for each other and even Nandini knows this but she couldn’t tell him and leaves. Ram wonders if he should bail Mahendra and save his marriage or not. Priya asks Sara why Ram gave bangles to Meera if he doesn’t believe in their relationship. Sara says Ram kept a fast and Priya tells her he ate breakfast. Shashi comes and asks Adi about their deal and asks about Ram. Shubham introduces Raftaar and Rashmi to perform for Shivina’s surprise. Shivina and Akshay dance. Vedika tells Shashi about the papers and he scolds and pushes her. Priya finds Vedika fallen on the ground. Vedika tells she fell down because of the saree.

Raftaar asks Priya why she didn’t listen to his song and she says she was searching for Ram. Shivi thanks for the surprise. Brinda tells Sara that Ram planned this surprise, so he should get the credits. Neetu tells Priya to stand aside since she didn’t keep a fast. Sara and Meera ask Priya if she really didn’t keep the fast. Priya agrees and asks them to give the thaali.

Priya wonders what to do now since the marriage is broken.

