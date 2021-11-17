Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 17th November 2021, Written update: Ram and Priya break their fast

In today’s episode, Sara hopes Ram will come soon to end the misunderstandings and Meera says, "He will". Nandini asks Vedika why she’s upset and she tells her Shashi is angry at her. Nandini tells Vedika to go break the fast and messages Neeraj to leave. Brinda wonders where Ram is and Nandini is happy as she thinks Ram left in anger.

Vedika, Brinda, and Shivina perform the Karvachauth ritual and break their fasts. Priya asks Meera why she kept a fast and she tells her that she kept it for her daughters. Ram comes back with Mahender and tells Meera that since she kept the fast with so much devotion, he got him out of jail. Meera thanks Ram for doing this out of respect and hopes Mahender will learn from his mistakes. Akshay and Shivani go back to their house. Brinda tells Ram that Priya actually kept a fast and tells him that she knows even he kept the fast and tells him to go break her fast. Nandini tells Ram that Priya signed the papers and tells him that she gave the papers because she cares for him. After a lot of persuasion, Ram goes to sign the paper but Brinda pushes Adi towards him and the drink falls on the paper.

Brinda acts drunk and Nandini tells the paper got destroyed. Ram tells Adi will get the new papers done by tomorrow. Priya goes to the room and checks her fever and Ram comes and tells her she shouldn’t have medicines on empty stomach and makes her drink water. Priya tells even she knows he kept a fast and she makes him drink water. Adi tells Brinda he knows she did this on purpose and Brinda tells him to not make the papers tomorrow as Ram and Priya are happier together. Adi tells he cannot go against Nandini’s wish.

