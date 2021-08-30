Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 1st Episode Review: Nakuul & Disha struggle to recreate the magic of OG Ram and Priya

Show: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Cast: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – the show has been one of the most iconic family dramas on Indian Television. Starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya respectively, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain went on to touch millions of hearts with his impressive storyline, impeccable cast and presentation. Didn’t we all love watching Ram and Sakshi in one frame? And now after seven years, the iconic show has returned with its sequel wherein Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar were seen playing Ram and Priya respectively.

Titled as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the show has been creating a massive buzz for days now. And while the show has gone on air today, it came with a new twist to the original story. This time, Ram Kapoor, the rich business tycoon is shown as a die hard romantic person who absolutely loves rain. However, his unconditional love for his family has been retained from the first season. On the other hand, Priya seems to be a highly practical person who has outgrown the idea of love and romance and aces the art of sarcasm unlike the one in the first season.

The story of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 begins with Ram sharing an emotional last moment with his ex-girlfriend Vedika and talking about his love for rain. Cut to a year later, the renowned businessman is having a big business deal on the day of his younger sister Shivi’s engagement. He seems to be a hardworking person and confident of what he does and cracks the deal in no time. As stated by his friend in the show, he works tirelessly to give his family the best of everything. He is a big time foodie and takes medicines for almost everything. And not to forget, he can cross the oceans for his family, especially his sister. On the other hand, Priya is highly practical who doesn’t understand the logic of people romanticising Mumbai rains. She is quite outspoken about her thoughts and appears to be a blatant person went it comes to her trust in love and relationships.

While the first episode just gave an introduction of the new Ram and Priya are, it came with a heavy dose of nostalgia for the viewers. From the storyline to small details, everything appeared to be recreated from the first season, however, it looked like OG Ram and Priya’s nature and characteristics were interchanged for the second season. It was quite difficult not to compare the two seasons and while Ram had nailed as Ram Kapoor in the first season, Nakuul appeared to be struggling to get into the skin of Ram Kapoor. On the other hand, Disha did manage to leave a mark with her performance as Priya, however, she did have her struggles to recreate OG Priya’s magic.

So far, it appears to be a recreation of an iconic show with a twist and major nostalgic vibes. It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the upcoming episode and will Nakuul and Disha will be able to recreate the OG Ram and Priya’s magic in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

