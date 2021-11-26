Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Ram forgives Neeraj for his drama

In today’s episode, Priya thinks she won’t let Neeraj come in between her and Ram. Priya gets her courier of books and Adi comes towards her and tells her that he had to leak the papers for a good intention and asks her to not tell Ram. Priya says she knows Adi cares for Ram a lot and tells him to not break his trust ever. Adi agrees and leaves. Twinkle comes and tells Priya she cannot get a job for Neeraj. Adi overhears and wonders why they’re talking about Neeraj.

Priya meets Sara in the cafe and Ram also comes there to buy cupcakes. He gives cash to Sara and she refuses to take it. Ram says it’s good to support small businesses and says that he will take Priya home with him. Sara tells Priya to go with Ram and save the fuel. Ram jokes about Sara’s name being Sarangi and they laugh. Sara tells him to name his kids and Ram says yes. Priya tells him that they don’t have kids and Ram says in the future, they will and laughs with Sara.

Nandini calls Ram and tells Neeraj is waiting in the house for Ram and Priya and Priya worries if Adi’s truth will come out. Ram and Priya arrive home and Ram tells Neeraj he spoke to his manager. Neeraj gets his manager’s call and he thanks him and cuts the call. Ram says even Neeraj is a part of this family now and tells him that he’s forgiven. Neeraj thanks him and leaves.

Ram tells Nandini to forget about Neeraj’s drama and Nandini agrees. Brinda tells Sandy to shoot a video of “#raya” and Sara cheerfully agrees. Sandy sends the video to them. Ram sees their marriage video on Priya’s mail and while wiping Ram’s laptop, Priya sees the same video and wonders why he was looking at that.

