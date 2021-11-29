Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 29th November 2021, Written Update: Priya’s sweet behaviour surprises Ram

In today’s episode, Priya tells Ram she’s going to cook biryani and tells him that he can use any laptop and leaves. Ram looks at the video and calls Brinda and tells the edit is really cute and he’s getting a romantic feeling. Brinda reminds there isn’t any romance in their marriage. Ram says, "When you make an edit with a romantic song, the video eventually looks romantic". Brinda tells Ram that Priya might like her and tells him to look out for signs such as blushing or smiling then it’s a good sign. Ram tells he will go and see. Brinda stops him and tells him to wait and not be desperate and cuts the call.

Sandy calls Priya and asks if she’s making biryani. Priya says yes. Priya tells she saw the marriage edit but Ram should definitely take fewer medicines. They both laugh and Ram comes and sees Priya laughing. Ram wonders if Brinda was right and leaves. Priya wonders why Ram was watching their video. Ram tells Brinda that Priya was laughing. Brinda tells him to act cool as it’s only one time. They sit for lunch and Priya tells Ram to eat the biryani she prepared. Brinda tells Ram to take Priya shopping. Ram tells she doesn’t like it but Priya agrees for shopping. Ram compliments the biryani and wonders how Priya agreed. Priya wonders why Ram is praising the biryani so much.

Priya tells Ram she wants to go to his friend’s designer store. Ram wonders how did Priya change suddenly. Ram and Priya visit the designer store. Ram asks Priya what made her come today as she never liked such places before. Priya thinks it’s because Meera made her promise to agree to Ram’s wishes. Priya tells him that being his wife, she should also understand his choices. Ram wonders why Priya is behaving sweety.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

