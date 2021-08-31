Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Shivi gets engaged to Sid

In today's episode, Ram and Priya get ready and leaves for office in their different ways. Ram puts on the radio and plays bade acche lagte hai song. Meanwhile, Shivi receives a text from Akshay, everyone was at the engagement ceremony and congratulates Nandini for her daughter’s engagement.

Priya walks into her house and finds shoes outside the house at the doormat. She rings the doorbell. Priya's mother informs her that Maithili is in the house, she greets her and her husband and walks towards the washroom.

Ram informs her that he is on his way and the family should have waited for him. After the engagement function, Shivi presents a toast for his brother Shubham and thanks him for helping in his ups and downs. Meanwhile, Shivi questions Ram about her Cupcakes. Ram claims that he can't forget that and hands her cupcakes. Ram’s friend suggests him to marry a girl who can help with his attitude.

At home, Priya instructs Akki to put his feet down on the floor. She asks him about his ex getting to Maithili. While Shubham questions him that if she thinks that Ram has a crush on Vedika. After that in the office, Vedika suggests Ram to go on a date.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read| Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 1st Episode Review: Nakuul & Disha struggle to recreate the magic of OG Ram and Priya