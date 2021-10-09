Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Pooja at Meera’s place

In today’s episode, Priya and Ram step on the stage to take photos for their reception. Vrinda and Sara get together to somehow cheer the couple up since they weren't so enthusiastic about it, considering the previous events. Priya then apologizes to Shubham for the misunderstanding of the accident and all the police drama and tells him that it wasn’t her intention to put him into jail. Meera seeks Nandini’s permission if the newlywed couple can come to their house for a pooja they have organized on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Nandini agrees and everyone goes out for Priya's vidaai. Priya and her family all get emotional during this time while they bid goodbye to her, while Ram is waiting for her in the car. Priya tells Akshay that soon, even he will get married to Shivina and he should take good care of her and she also tells Sandy that the house is her responsibility now and she should ensure everyone’s happiness. Priya goes and sits in the car only to see Ram tearing up and teases him by saying that they’re going back to his house only after a while and they won't be staying in her house forever so he can stop crying.

Vedika is looking at the photos from Ram's wedding and gets a call on the telephone from the bank as they wanted to speak with Shashi. He snatches the phone from her hand and tells her that it's none of her business and argues with her that when he never questions her about her feelings for Ram even she shouldn't bother about matters in his business. Stay tuned to know more.

