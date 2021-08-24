Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Aanchal Khurana all set to do positive role after a decade, to play Ram’s friend Brin

The most awaited show in the television industry Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 is going to be on air very soon. As per the latest reports, actress Aanchal Khurana will be playing an important part in the show. The actress is very excited about playing the new role as she will be doing a positive role after a long duration of almost 10 years.

The show will be featuring actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles. Aanchal Khurana will be playing an important role as Brinda. She shared in an interview with Etimes TV, “I will play Brinda, who is Ram’s best friend and guide. This is a pivotal character, who is perpetually trying to make Ram and Priya meet and she is always there by Ram’s side. If Ram faces a problem, Brinda is there to sort it.”

She also wrote, “I am grateful to have got an opportunity to play a positive character after almost a decade. Shaayad issi ke liye main ek saal se wait kar rahi thi.”

Earlier Aanchal was not seen as someone who'd be very interested in playing positive roles. She shared that the stories and characters these days are more real. She does not want to do a typical positive girl role as it involved shedding tears and suffering. But the character she is playing in BALH2 is real and she has been told by the director to be herself while portraying the role.