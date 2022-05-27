Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta celebrates his father's birthday; Baby Sufi steals the limelight

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta is known to share special moments from his professional and personal life on social media with his fans. Yet again, he has taken his followers a step closer to him by sharing a photo of his father Captain Pratap Singh Mehta with toddler Sufi on Instagram. Nakuul penned down a heart-touching note for his father that will melt hearts. The actor also shared that his father was going through some health crisis and is finally hale and hearty.

Nakkul Mehta's note for his father read, "Two of my favourite boys in one beautiful picture. One of them celebrates his first birthday today! Whilst I’ve had a ringside view of the many battles you have fought through your life, this year probably saw the greatest of ‘em all with your health. To be able to silently watch you acknowledge it, be open to different opinions, take a informed decision based on wisdom and intuition, to surrender yourself with complete faith and then to see you overcome it with so much courage and dignity has been my greatest good fortune. I love you. We are so fortunate to celebrate the 2.0 version of PSM! Happy birthday @captain_pratap_mehta (sic)".

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

While Nakuul has been busy shooting for his daily soap, he also shot for his web series, 'Never Kiss Your Bestfriend' season 2, and even after a month of it being streaming online, it has been receiving a great response. Apart from that, he also had a digital release, 'Tasalli Se' that talks about the strained relationship between two best friends. Nakuul is trying his best to juggle content and not limit himself merely to the small screen.

Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Talking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, he is paired opposite Disha Parmar, who reprises the role of Priya from the first season. This role was earlier portrayed by Sakshi Tanwar whereas Ram Kapoor played the character of Ram. Nakuul stepped into Ram's shoes and has responsibly kept his fans engaged with his bitter-sweet equation with Priya. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a mature love story and is much loved by the audience.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta reveals why he hasn't switched on TV for the last 2 years after Sufi was born