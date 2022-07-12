Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi twins in pink with his 'dadda'; See PHOTO

On a rainy Tuesday morning, Nakuul Mehta spent a lovely time with his son, Sufi. Interestingly, they both twinned in pink t-shirts. While 'dadda' Nakuul wore a dark pink tee, Sufi wore a baby pink outfit. Needless to say, they make for a handsome father-son duo. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor posted this picture with his son on Instagram with a sweet caption that read: "Sufi & Dadda" Earlier, Jankee had shared how Sufi keeps taking his dadda's name the entire day and waits eagerly for him to return from shoot.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta are one of the most adorable couples in the telly town. They often keep posting appreciation posts for each other, and never cease from expressing their love in public. This adorable couple fell in love with each other during their college days, and after dating for 9 years, they tied the knot. They were blessed with baby Sufi on February 3, 2021. The one-and-a-half-year-old toddler wins hearts like no other, and this latest post by Nakuul will bring smiles to the fans' faces.

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about Nakuul Mehta, he is currently seen in the television show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Ram Kapoor. He is paired opposite Disha Parmar, who essays the role of Priya Ram Kapoor. They are fondly shipped as 'RaYa' on social media. The actor also had his series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 premiere almost a month ago. He is known for his excellent wit and charms the audience with his humorous captions.

About Jankee and Nakuul

Nakuul and Jankee are known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, the key to keeping the romance alive for years. The couple frequently posts family pictures and has a separate dedicated Instagram account for baby Sufi. Nakuul Mehta was awarded the Super Stylish TV Star Male title at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

