Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: THIS actress is 'super pleased' to join Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta on the show

Television actress Anjum Fakih will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's most awaited show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'. This TV serial is going to bring out a complex relationship of 'Ram' and 'Priya' played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Anjum will be seen playing the role of Disha Parmar’s sister in the show.

Fakih said: "I am super pleased to be a part of such an iconic show. I believe my character in the show will allow me to push my limits as an actor and something extraordinary will come out of it. Since the show is based on urban loneliness and mature love, it's like a breath of fresh air from the usual saas-bahu dramas on television."

"I am really looking forward to trying something new and building a wonderful camaraderie with my co-stars on the show," she added.

The season 2 of the show will star Nakuul Mehta and Disha, who will be seen portraying the much loved characters of Ram and Priya.

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' will air on Sony Entertainment Television from August 30.

Also read| Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta on reuniting with Disha Parmar & comparisons with Ram Kapoor