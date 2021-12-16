Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Balika Vadhu 2, Bigg Boss OTT and more; Which of these new shows you like most? VOTE

This year has been quite challenging for everyone in more than one reason. While the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic took a massive toll on normal life, it was a task for the showbiz industry to work following the new and strict protocols. Needless to say, the showbiz industry did a great job in keeping us entertained during these difficult times. Interestingly, the telly world also witnessed a lot of buzz as several new shows were launched.

Among these, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. The show happens to be the much awaited second season of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and it has opened to a great response from the audience. Another show on the list is Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa starrer Balika Vadhu 2 which is also the second season of a classic show and deals with the social issue of child marriage. The show has been garnering a lot of appreciation for its concept so far.

Interestingly, the popular reality show Bigg Boss also came with a big surprise this year as it launched its OTT version. Yes! This year witnessed the first season of Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar and it went on to become the talk of the town. Next, we have on the list is Udaariyaan starring Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya in the lead. This family drama has managed to grab the eyeballs with its interesting storyline. On the other hand, Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s Bhagya Lakshmi has also managed to make heads turn and has been raking a decent TRP. While most of these shows continue to entertain the audience, let us know which has been your favourite show among these.