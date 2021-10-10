Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Check out Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s PICS as ‘Mister & Missus Kapoor’

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is entertaining audiences a lot. The current track is focusing on Ram and Priya’s wedding. The track showed a lot of drama between both the families as the police arrived after Priya’s complaint. But it was managed and the couple got married. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are one of the most favourite on-screen couples. They had first worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The show is the second season and the first season featured Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor.

Well, today, Nakuul shared pictures from the wedding and wrote, “This reel union of Mister & Missus Kapoor involved only.. This reel union of Mister & Missus Kapoor involved only.. Now accepting blessings, bribes & your comments.” In the photos, Nakuul is seen dressed in a cream sherwani with the turban in his head. Disha is wearing a red colour saree with full bridal makeup on. One of the users commented, “Look at you Cuties... Bade Achche Lag Rahe ho donon.”

Take a look at the post here: