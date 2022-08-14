Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar drops a glimpse from her first day of the shoot; Says 'Time really flys'

Disha Parmar is amongst the well-known actresses in the entertainment sector and has been a part of many popular shows. The diva won many hearts with her impeccable acting skills and her cute looks. She has always maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often drops pictures and videos regarding her personal and professional life. She enjoys a massive fan following and has been in the limelight for many years.

Today, Disha took to her social media handle and shared new video on her Instagram story from the day when she shot for the first scene of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Sharing this video, she wrote, "This video is from my first Day of shoot Which was roth August 2021 (mahurat shot…for which i shot alone) But this date we started the proper shoot for BALH2, Last Year.. Time Really flys Lots of Love & Gratitude to all you darlings who continue to shower Love".

Speaking of her personal life, Disha dated talented singer Rahul Vaidya for a few years before he proposed to her on national television, during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. The couple then tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and are known as the most adorable and down-to-earth pair in the showbiz world.

On the professional front, the beautiful actress started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired with Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing the role of Priya opposite Nakuul Mehta.

