Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar on working right after marriage: Rahul has been so encouraging

The show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going to start airing from this Monday. Disha Parmar is playing the role of the Priya in the show. The actress recently opened up balancing her work and personal life after marriage as she gives credit to husband Rahul Vaidya. The actress shared about her experience of working in the reboot of the popular Ekta Kapoor show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai as she talked with Etimes TV.

Disha shared her excitement for doing the show, she said, “I am very excited because it was such an iconic show and so loved by people and the characters were so beautiful. And it did so well. It was so well received. So I am really looking forward to it. I am very excited and nervous at the same time. There is a bit of a pressure but mostly I’m really looking forward for people to see it. While the characters are still Ram & Priya, it’s a fresh take on the era we are in today and the approach to love.”

Talking about doing the show immediately after marriage, she said that it is her first show after her marriage and she feels the show will definitely help her in portraying the role of Priya in a better way. She added that personally she is very different from Priya, but she can relate to her.