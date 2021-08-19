Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ekta Kapoor shares Jeetendra & Shobha’s wedding pic; Calls them her ‘Ram Aur Priya’

Ekta Kapoor created a massive buzz in the town when she announced Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. The show is the sequel of the iconic show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead and fans can’t keep calm about it. As the show continues to hog the headlines, Ekta has shared a heartwarming post of her parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor and called them her ‘Ram and Priya’.

It was a reel that had a throwback pic of Jeetendra and Shobha’s wedding day wherein Shobha was dressed as a bride and the veteran actor was all smiles standing by his bride. The newlyweds were seen cutting the cake together post their wedding rituals and also had a garland around their neck. Interestingly, the video had a background music of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ song. In the caption, Ekta showered love on her parents and wrote, “Mere ram aur Priya always #badeacchelagtehain yeh Dharti yeh nadiya yeh Raina aur tum …dono”.

Check out Ekta Kapoor’s post here:

Meanwhile talking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the makers have released a new promo of the show starring the lead pair of Nakuul and Disha as Ram and Priya respectively. It is shown that both the characters talk about them being single in their 30s as they figure out the reason for the same. The simplicity of Priya and the complexity of Ram is evident in it. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the show.

