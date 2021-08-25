Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Hina Khan roots for Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s show

The audience is in for a major treat as the much popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is all set to return with its second season. While the first season had Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar playing the lead, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 features Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the lead pair. And while the makers have dropped the promos of the show, the audience can’t keep calm about the same and looking forward to the premiere of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Among these, has also been looking forward to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is rooting for the show and has sent her best wishes to Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta who will play the role of Priya and Ram respectively in the show. Hina took to her Instagram story and shared the promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In the caption, she expressed her excitement for the show. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress wrote, “Waitinnnnngg. Kill it @nakuulmehta @dishaparmar” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2:

To note, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be going on air on August 30 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a big hit. In fact, as the promos of the show have received a massive response, Nakuul and Disha’s chemistry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is grabbing a lot of attention. To note, the show will mark Nakuul and Disha’s second collaboration together after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

