Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 NEW PROMO Out: Disha Parmar's Priya & Nakuul Mehta’s Ram's back story revealed

Ever since Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was announced fans could not keep calm to have this popular Jodi back on their television screens. Now we are just 1 day away from the premiere of the show and makers are making sure to tease their fans a little more and make their wait difficult. Yet another new promo of the show is out and this time we get a back story of Ram and Priya.

The promo begins with Nakuul Mehta walking inside his office in all swag and his friend talking about his sad love life. That friend reveals that Ram Kapoor works for 18 hours and the remaining time he travels. He also reveals that Ram is a ‘man-child’ who loves eating good food and enjoying the rain. Then comes Disha Parmar’s character Priya who can be seen giving a lecture to a bunch of students and cursing the rain. Later, it is disclosed that both Ram and Priya have had failed first relationships.

Take a look:

Talking about working with Disha Parmar again, Nakuul Mehta recently opened up in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. He said, “It's quite surreal. In fact, we both had met a few months ago, and back then we hadn't even heard about the show. We had just casually spoken about working together again - we have both matured as actors and human beings. However, we had no idea that this was in the offering in the near future,” shares Nakuul.

He further adds, “So when she called me saying that, ‘Hey, we are going to be doing this together I think’, I was like this is going to be a lot of fun. There is a sense of comfort that we share. Over the years, we have kept in touch, and there is mutual respect and friendship that kind of makes life easier, because on the first day of the shoot you don’t have to go and break the ice. It feels organic and natural, and I think that is beautiful.”

