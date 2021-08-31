Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Rahul Vaidya reviews wife Disha Parmar’s show; Calls it ‘Super hit’

After creating massive buzz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has finally gone on air and the audience can’t keep calm about it. Starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead, the show happens to be the much awaited sequel of the iconic show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which had Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead. And while the promos have been creating a lot of buzz, Rahul Vaidya has also been rooting for wide Dish Parmar’s show.

To note, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant has been supporting his darling life and has been her biggest cheerleader. And while he had sent best wishes to the team of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Rahul was also seen reviewing the popular family drama. Taking to his Instagram story, Rahul shared a video of Disha’s performance as Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In the caption, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant called the show a hit. He wrote, “Sure shot super hit @dishaparmar” along with a fire emoticon.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya’s post for Disha Parmar’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2:

Meanwhile, Disha has been quite excited about the show as it marks her first show after marriage. Talking about the same, she told TOI, “I think the experiences that I have had and the emotions that I feel now as a person, will definitely help me in portraying the character of Priya better. Though I am personally very different from Priya, I can relate to her”. To note, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 also happens to be Disha and Nakuul’s second collaboration after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

