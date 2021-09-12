Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Disha Parmar looks like sunshine as she nails trendy yet ethnic look with panache

Disha Parmar has been all over the news of late for both personal and professional reasons. The actress, who had married beau Rahul Vaidya last month, has been nailing as the female lead in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and her massive fan following can’t keep calm about it. Interestingly, apart from her acting prowess and her love story, Disha has also been the talk of the town for her style statements and often wins heart with her panache.

Recently, we got our hands on a throwback picture of the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress wherein she was nailing the ethnic look with a trendy twist. In the pic, Disha looked stunning in a summery yellow ethnic suit featuring flared pants and a hand-painted floral sheer dupatta. Giving us festive vibes her bright yellow number from Kriti Bapna Kacholia bore the bling with its luxe mirror work details and golden embellished boat neckline. The diva complemented her vibrant look with statement earrings, a gold ring, watch and bracelets. Glam makeup and centre-parted sleek hairdo cut the picture-perfect!

Take a look at Disha Parmar’s post:

Meanwhile, Disha’s reunion with her Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara co-star Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been winning hearts. While Disha has reprised Sakshi Tanwar’s role in this much awaited sequel of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Nakuul got into Ram Kapoor’s shoes for the show. The show went on air by August end and ever since then, it has been receiving a lot of appreciation.

