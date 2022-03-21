Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star cast upset with writers for not giving them enough screen time?

Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is getting lots of love and appreciation from the audience. The chemistry of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar has worked wonders on the screen, and fans have given them a hashtag of #Raya. Recently, the fans have started bashing the writers of the show for writing a loosely-knit story. They complained that the makers are focusing more on the negative characters, instead of Ram and Priya’s love story. The cast of the show also seems to be upset with writers for less screen time.

A source close to the star cast was quoted by Bollywood Life saying that the actors are upset with the writers for not giving them enough screen time. The source even revealed that the star cast spoke to the writers and discussed their issues. The writers have now amped up their writing and have promised to give equal screen time to the cast along with interesting characters.

The makers of the show are trying their best to hold the attention of the viewers but it seems like the fans are not happy with their efforts. They keep on slamming the writers and makers for poor plot and affecting the show's TRP.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and it is the reboot version of Bade Acche Lagte Hain's show, which gained a lot of popularity in 2011. The show features Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar in the lead roles, while Shubhaavi Choksey, Manraj Singh, Pranav Misshra, Anjum Fakih, and others in prominent roles.



