Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta expresses gratitude & excitement as the show takes a leap

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are presently seen playing the lead pair in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The show is getting lots of love and appreciation from the audience and the couple Ram and Priya have a massive fan following on social media. Nakuul Mehta recently shared a new twist in the show with Etimes. He also talked about the influence of parenthood on his acting career.

Ishqbaaz fame Nakuul Mehta shared, “In the beginning of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 we were just hopeful that it receives the love it does and it continues to. I feel very grateful that everyone’s decision, the creators, makers, writers, director, actors, and everyone’s work that we have out in has kind of come in and paid off and it feels very good. We are now taking a leap and it gives us a freshness to play with and I hope that the audience will love it. As long as we enjoy making the show, the audience will also love it. We will also have an opportunity to find new things. It’s like rebooting a show and it’s a great time and we are very excited.”

Talking about embracing parenthood with the birth of his son, Sufi, Nakuul said, "Sufi doesn’t watch TV. I mean we are professionals at work so I don’t think it really changes anything. Of course I get little time at home and I miss that. But what parenthood has done is definitely it has rubbed off on my professional life. I feel much easier at work. I feel a different kind of ease on camera. I think it has changed the way I approach scenes in a very sort of subconscious way, but I see that in the output. I see a different kind of ease which probably wasn’t there earlier."

Nakuul Mehta started acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He has also been part of other shows including Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He was also the host of India's Got Talent.

