Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta has a quirky birthday wish for 'OG' Ram Kapoor; Read

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Ram Kapoor celebrates his 49th birthday on September 1. The actor is a renowned name in both - films and television industry. Ram has time and again proved that talent is above everything and his iconic lip-lock scene with Sakshi Tanwar (Priya Kapoor) on the small screen is still fresh in people's minds. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was a successful show by Ekta Kapoor, and it received a second season with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya.

On the 49th birthday of Ram Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta posted a quirky birthday wish for him. He shared a picture of Ram Kapoor on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday OG Boss Man of Television" with a fire emoji and tagged him. Nakuul is known for his witty captions and his Instagram story section is a delight to watch. Check out his birthday post right here:

Talking about the show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, it completed a year of being on-air on August 30. It is one of the most popular second seasons of a popular show, currently on telly screens. The leads of the show, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have garnered a massive fan following owing to their impeccable on-screen chemistry. The couple has been given the hashtag Raya by fans. On the special day of completing a year, Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable video of the whole cast and crew gathered together for celebrations and lip-syncing to the theme song.

Nakuul shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "Wanted to keep it real. It’s a YEAR OF BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2 but we still can’t lip sync it right! However, what we do get right.. back at us.. is your love, warmth and beauty Thank you for making us a part of your lives! #365DaysOfBadeAchheLagteHain2.” He also wrote in the video, “Cos only in desi TV serial will everybody get the lip sync right (sic)"

