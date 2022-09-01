Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta has a quirky birthday wish for 'OG' Ram Kapoor; Read
Ram Kapoor played the male lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and his chemistry with Sakshi Tanwar is still remembered.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Ram Kapoor celebrates his 49th birthday on September 1. The actor is a renowned name in both - films and television industry. Ram has time and again proved that talent is above everything and his iconic lip-lock scene with Sakshi Tanwar (Priya Kapoor) on the small screen is still fresh in people's minds. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was a successful show by Ekta Kapoor, and it received a second season with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya.
On the 49th birthday of Ram Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta posted a quirky birthday wish for him. He shared a picture of Ram Kapoor on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday OG Boss Man of Television" with a fire emoji and tagged him. Nakuul is known for his witty captions and his Instagram story section is a delight to watch. Check out his birthday post right here:
Talking about the show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, it completed a year of being on-air on August 30. It is one of the most popular second seasons of a popular show, currently on telly screens. The leads of the show, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have garnered a massive fan following owing to their impeccable on-screen chemistry. The couple has been given the hashtag Raya by fans. On the special day of completing a year, Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable video of the whole cast and crew gathered together for celebrations and lip-syncing to the theme song.
Nakuul shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "Wanted to keep it real. It’s a YEAR OF BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2 but we still can’t lip sync it right! However, what we do get right.. back at us.. is your love, warmth and beauty Thank you for making us a part of your lives! #365DaysOfBadeAchheLagteHain2.” He also wrote in the video, “Cos only in desi TV serial will everybody get the lip sync right (sic)"
