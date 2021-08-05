Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2: Show to commence from the end of August?

There have been speculations about season 2 of the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The earlier season of the show was a massive hit among the masses and they loved the chemistry between the leads of the show Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. As per reports about the upcoming season of the show, Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta has been roped in for the lead role. Apparently, his former co-star Disha Parmar has been roped in for the female lead of the show. There is also news about the launch of the show by the end of August.

As per the latest developments about the show, there are reports of the newlywed Disha Parmar being approached for the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2. This will be the second time the duo will be seen on-screen together. They were last seen in the daily soap Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, for which the couple was highly appreciated and garnered a huge fan following. It will be very exciting to see the on-screen couple recreate the magic on the upcoming show.

Telly Chakkar has also reported about the launch of the show. They shared that the show may hit the television screens by the end of the month of August. Although the release date of the series is yet to be shared, it will be coming very soon.