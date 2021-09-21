Bade Achhe Lagte Hai's Nakuul Mehta shares update on his health, thanks fans for wishes

Nakuul Mehta has recently shared on his social media about his poor health condition. He didn’t disclose the issue but said that everything that could go south, did. In the post, he also expressed gratitude to everyone for the wishes and calls for his good health. He also shared that he is feeling better than the last day but will take some time to recover.

The actor shared that his health has been tumultuous over the last week and that he will not be able to revert to the messages as he is still recovering. He shared in a quirky way that his message partly feels like a celebrity giving health updates or lack of active PR to do it for him. He wrote in the post, “It has been a rather tumultuous last one-week vis a vis health. Everything which possibly could go south did… Including health, life condition, strength, capacity to work, function, RCB’s maiden match in the 2nd half of this ipl etc… However it feels like between yesterday and today, a lot progress has been made… Just thankful for all the wiches, calls, messages and most importantly, prayers… Whilst I’ll take some time to get to revert to each of those, would greatly appreciate if you considered them done given this message which part sounds like a celebrity appraising people of their health or lack of it or their lack of active PR to generate enough, ‘OMG… look what happened to him stories’. But since life itself has been dramatic, we take this rather bland route, much like my pallete. # StillSickToFindAnInspirationalHashtag”

See post-

His friends have been sending him wishes like, , who wrote “Take care”, Gajraj Rao wrote, “Take care Nakul”, Meiyang Chang wrote, “Hey man, get well soon yaar”, Shrenu Parikh wrote, “Get well soon Noxy!! enjoy IPL it might speed up your recovery”, and many others messaged him for quick recovery.



