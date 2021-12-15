Badshah calls Shilpa Shetty 'Pinkvilla' on India's Got Talent 9; Watch how the actress reacted

India’s Got Talent 9 is gearing up for the upcoming episode as talented contestants from all over the country will showcase their skills on the stage. Along with the audience, the judges of the show are also excited for the upcoming episode. In a short video shared by judge Shilpa Shetty, her co-judges are seen teasing her for her makeup and pink dress. Badshah nicknamed her as ‘Pinkvilla’.

In the video shared by Shilpa Shetty, she is looking gorgeous in her pink one shoulder dress. The actress directed the camera towards the other judge Kirron Kher, who is seen fuming over the touch-up time of Badshah. The singer-rapper is also seen teasing Shilpa Shetty as she reveals that Badshah called her ‘Pinkvilla’. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir also added that they have a few other names for her like Pinky Shetty. Badshah says names like Gulabo and roohafza also go with her. Shilpa Shetty’s reaction to the nicknames is hilarious as she says that she only prefers, “Shilpa Shetty”.

The show India’s Got Talent has reached the 9th season now. The present season is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir. The judges are often seen engaging in fun banter and pull each other's leg when they are not shooting. The show offers a national platform for talented people from all over the country to showcase their skills and get a chance to win the trophy for the best skills.



