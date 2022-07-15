Badshah dons the hat of a judge for India’s first-ever rap reality show ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’

‘MTV Hustle 2.0’ is all set to surpass the benchmark its genre-defining predecessor carved while spotlighting homegrown, independent rap musicians from across the country. After the mega success of the first season, MTV Hustle 2.0 produced by FremantleMedia, India, promises to elevate the pan-India competition. And raising the bar to unprecedented heights is the show’s brand-new judge, Badshah. The rapper will judge the show’s new season as the rap battles ensue amongst contestants, who will be mentored by squad bosses.

Badshah has carved a niche for himself in the industry and he has given us several peppy tracks like Mercy, Kar Gayi Chull, DJ Waley Babu, Saturday Saturday, Wakhra Swag, Chandigarh Mein, Garmi, Paani Paani, Jugnu and many more which always top the charts. The celebrated rapper-icon will now assess participants across every parameter and guide them to becoming the country’s next-gen rap hip-hop sensations. The contestants will be selected based on their writing, rapping talent and performance.

Speaking about donning the judge’s hat for MTV Hustle 2.0, Badshah expressed, “As an indie rap artist who dreamt of putting his music on the global map, I know the blood and sweat that goes into it. MTV Hustle is a brilliant platform that resonates with my passion, and I love the way the clutter-breaking first season brought homegrown rap voices from the nooks and crannies of the nation, in front of millions of people. I know for a fact, there’s a lot of talent out there that is yet to be discovered, and I can’t wait for MTV Hustle 2.0 to roll, bringing the country’s most promising rap sensations to the forefront.” ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’ will soon air on MTV.

