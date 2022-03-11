'Bajegi meri bhi shehnaiyaan’: Mika Singh to find his life partner on reality show ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’

India’s popular singing sensation Mika Singh is on the lookout for his life partner. After Rakhi Sawant, Mika is ready to start his search for his soulmate on Star Bharat's upcoming reality show Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. On March 10, Star Bharat shared a promo, where Mika confirmed that he was looking for his partner. "Mika ko hai jeevansaathi ki talaash. Kis khushnaseeb par ayega Mika ka dil (sic)," read the caption with a link to register for the show. It added that May 8 will be the last day to submit applications for being a contestant on the show.

The promo started with Mika resting on a couch and grooving on his song Dhinka Chika. He said, “London ho, Paris ho, ya Jhumri Telaiya...Tujhe pata hai, kitni shaadiyan aur partiyan hoti hain. aur mere hi gaano pe lakho rishte aur kadoron dil judte hain. Lekin maine kabhi socha hi nahi ki mere dil ke connection ka kya. (Be it London, Paris, or Jhumri Telaiya. So many weddings and parties take place, and lakhs and crores of relations are formed over my songs. But I never thought what would happen to my heart)."

Mika added, "Koi na jaane ye akelapan, koi na samjhe ye tanhaiyaan. Jab wo aayegi, tab bajegi, meri bhi shehnaiyaan”

Earlier, not only Rakhi Sawant, but Rahul Mahajan, Ratan Rajpoot and others looked for their life partner through reality show. In 2010, Rahul Mahajan tied the knot with Dimpy Ganguli however they parted ways in 2015 after Dimpy alleged domestic violence. Even TV actor Ratan Rajpoot got engaged with Abhinav Sharma on the show however their relationship didn’t last long either.

