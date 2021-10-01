Balika Vadhu 2, 1 October 2021, Written Update: Maadi Baa pours water on Anandi's face

In today's episode, Premji and Sejal find Anandi sleeping on the floor and she completed Jigar's project. Jigar gets shocked seeing his project done. Maadi Baa comes there and sees her stick dipped in glue and gets angry. But Jigar shows her his project and tells her that Anandi did this for him. Maadi Baa gets happy and looks at Anandi who was sleeping on the floor. Premji tells Sejal to dress up Jigar, while he makes Anandi sleep in her bedroom. Sejal stops him and tells him to be careful from the glue fallen on the floor. Jigar looks at Anandi and says sorry for calling her duffer, while she is so smart.

Meanwhile, Dhingri reaches Ratan's house and tells her that she wants to talk to Anandi. Khimji calls Premji and asks him to give phone to Anandi.

Premji tells him that Anandi is sleeping now, Ratan asks him why she is sleeping so late. Dhingri tells Khimji to asks Premji kaka when he will bring back Anandi here. Premji left Anandi sleeping in the room, Maadi Baa comes there and smiles seeing Anandi sleeping so quietly. Baa brings a bucket fill of water and pours it on Anandi's face. Anandi gets shocked and wakes up, Baa shouts at her to wake up. Anandi tells her that she was making Jigar's project whole night and could not get proper sleep. Baa tells her you are not daughter here, you are the daughter-in-law of this house and you will not sleep till this late. Baa tells her to get ready because some government officers are coming to meet Baa.

Anandi meets Sejal in the kitchen and asks her if Jigar takes his project to the school. Sejal tells her that he was so happy after seeing project. When Anandi sees Premji, she urges to him to buy her some books so that she can study at home. When government officers comes in their house, Maadi Baa tells Anandi to bring the stick of bapu ji from the roof. While Anandi was bringing it down, she slips on the floor and the breaks the stick.

