Balika Vadhu 2, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Maadi Baa takes Kanku's phone

In today's episode, Anandi begins to play gilli danda with Jigar and Anand. Jigar seeing Gilli tries to capture it but fails. Then Jigar throws it towards Anand. When Anandi's turn comes, Sejal instructs her to hit the gilli far away. Jigar tries but fails to catch it. When everyone was busy in playing, Premji informs Maadi Baa that Kanku's phone is vibrating. Kanku becomes agitated and requests to Maadi Baa to give her the phone. Kanku checks her phone for incoming calls and finds Madhav's missed calls.

Maadi Baa joins the game and hits the gilli and compliments herself. Anand congratulates his teammates on their success. Premji suggests to Jigar that next time he will play with Anand. Jigar was getting distressed seeing that Anand is getting close to everyone. Anand tells Jigar that he has learned this technique from basketball game. Maadi Baa sees Dewadi there and inquires if she mentioned anything to Kanku. Dewadi says no and Maadi Baa inquires if she has considered Kanku's marriage.

Dewadi claims that she used to think about it all the time and that she is aware that she is responsible for Kanku's marriage to a man. Maadi Baa says that she doesn't want anyone to marry Kanku. Maadi Baa tells her that she would marry Kanku in a large and wealthy home. Dewadi inquires sincerely. Kanku informs Madhav that she is sad because she believes they won't be able to meet because Baa is considering her marriage.

Madhav says that she are still in school and too young to marry. He asks her to tell Maadi Baa. Anandi shows up and asks Kanku if he is that college guy. Kanku turns to face Anandi, who asks her what she wants to do, whether she wants to be a doctor or a teacher, or whether she wants to marry and settle down. Kanku asks her what she means? Anandi claims that Anand approached her and asked her a question. Maadi Baa comes from behind, and scolds Kanku and also takes her mobile phone.

