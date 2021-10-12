Balika Vadhu 2, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Jigar helps Anandi

In today's episode, Anandi runs away from Champa Kaki after biting her hand. Champa goes after Anandi with her goons. While running, Anandi falls on the ground and looks behind if goons were coming for her. But Jigar comes there with his cycle and asks Anandi to sit behind. Anandi sits on the cycle but Jigar realises that his cycle's tyre was puncture. So he grabs Anandi's hand and starts running from there. Jigar and Anandi hide in the farm as the goons searched for them. Champa asks Anandi to come out from there or else she will punish her and Jigar also. Jigar questions Anandi that she left the house. Anandi replies that Maadi Baa and Premji got angry on her.

While Ratan and Khimji reach home, Sejal opens the door. They ask Sejal about Anandi. Sejal says nothing, Maadi Baa comes in the room and asks Ratan and Khimji to sit on the sofa. Dewadi comes there and says that Anandi has left the house and she will not come back. Ratan and Khimji get shocked but Maadi Baa says that Dewadi is lying and that Anandi has gone to market with Premji and Jigar to buy things. Khimji and Ratan touch Maadi baa's feet. Anandi prays to Devi and asks her to save her and Jigar. Suddenly, Anandi sees a guy wearing police uniform. She goes to him as Jigar gets tensed. She tells him to save her from the goons.

But the man replies that he is not a police but is only wearing the uniform. Anandi asks him to act as if he is a police officer. So the guy shouts at the goons and pretends as if he is calling other officers. The goons get tensed and leaves the place. The guy asks Jigar and Anandi to sit behind his bike and he drops them to their home. When they reach home, Jigar asks Anandi to go inside first and he will come their after parking his cycle in the backyard.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Champa Kaki traps Anandi