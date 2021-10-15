Balika Vadhu 2, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Premji's factory is burned

In today's episode, Ratan questions Anandi about Dewadi, she asks her if Dewadi did anything wrong with her. Anandi recalls what Sejal told her when she was leaving that she should not tell the things that happened in sasural in her mayka. Anandi replies that Dewadi used to play with her by making her sit on the kadhai and swinging it. Ratan gets confused and asks Anandi if she is telling the truth. Next day when Ratan was going in Anandi's room she saw that Anandi is already took the bath and gets ready. She asks Anandi why she wakes up so early and if she used to get up early in Premji's house. Anandi replies that no she just wakes up sometimes. Premji tells Sejal that he is missing Anandi so badly.

Sejal replies that she is also feeling sad but think about Khimji and Ratan because when Anandi was here, they were missing her so badly. Khimji comes home and offers Anandi her favourite food, Anandi takes the food and goes to serve herself. Ratan and Khimji gets shocked seeing Anandi doing everything by herself. Anandi tells Khimji that she missed her school so much, Khimji asks her take rest but Anandi replies that she can not take rest because Maadi Baa has told her that a girl should never take rest. Then Anandi takes the pocha and started sweeping the floor. Ratan gets worried and tells Khimji that Anandi has changed so much.

Kalpesh comes home with Dhingri and they both hug Anandi and tell her that they missed her. Dhingri gives a letter to Kalpesh which reads that if Anandi does not come back to school in 3 days then they will cut her name. After a while, Anandi was talking to Jigar and Kanku on phone about her studies. Next day, Premji gets the call that his factory is burning and his all stuff got burned. Premji hugs Baa and starts crying. Maadi Baa says that Anandi was their good luck and when she left the house, their good luck also left.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

