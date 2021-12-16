Balika Vadhu 2, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Anandi lies to Anand

In today's episode, Jigar and Anand go into Anandi’s room and argue with each other. Anand asks Jigar to leave the room and Jigar says the same to him. Police tell both of them to stop shouting and maintain hospital rules. Anandi asks both of them to leave. Maadi Baa questions Bhairavi why she called NGO workers in her family matters and talks rudely to her. Bhairavi says she didn’t know what was happening there. Anand had just informed her that he was taking Anandi to hospital. Maadi Baa says Anand always keeps doing mistakes like one he did years back and their family is still suffering. Bhairavi says that time he was a kid and they already had asked for forgiveness. Maadi Baa says that now it's useless to discuss old matters.

Bhairavi questions Maadi Baa about how Anandi and Jigar got married overnight. Maadi Baa says she was also surprised by Jigar and Anandi. They have been together since childhood and wanted to marry so the family agreed. She even gives the example of Diya to Bhairavi. Bhairavi says police are interrogating Anandi and things will be clarified. Anandi says no one needs to leave and she can give her statement. She says no one forced her for anything. She crosses her fingers which is noticed by Anand. Anandi says she and Jigar had a normal argument and angrily she left from home. Anand then questions about her feet which were bleeding.

After this, Jigar’s family takes Anandi home while Anand was upset. Bhairavi asks Anand how he had such a misunderstanding. He says that Anandi was lying and she is in trouble. However, Bhairavi tells him to stop interfering as it's her personal matter. At home, Anandi shouts at Jigar to stay away from her.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Anandi faints in front of Anand's car