Balika Vadhu 2, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Kalpesh to meet Anandi

In today's episode, Anandi wakes up in the morning and Sejal and Premji come and ask her how she is feeling. Anandi tells everyone that she is fine now, but there is some pain in her eyes. Premji tells Anandi that today she is going to have fun because today is Bhai Dooj. Meanwhile, Anand's parents come home and Anand gets happy seeing them and Anand rushes towards the door and hugs Mehul. Mehul tells Anand that he has brought a gift for him from Diya.

Anand gets emotional seeing a gift from Diya and hugs the gift. Anand then opens the craft and finds airpods in them. Anand opens the gift and goes to Anandi to show her the airpods. Anand tolds Anandi that this gift is given by Diya who is his sister. Anandi gets emotional seeing the gift from her because she was missing Kalpesh. Anand's mother comes there to ask Anandi about her health. Anandi replies that she is fine. Mehul complimented Anandi saying that she is so strong. Mehul then asks Anandi how she will celebrate Bhai Dooj.

Anandi gets tense listening to this and thinks about Kalpesh. Maadi Baa comes there and tells Mehul that Anandi's brother Kalpesh is busy in his school camp so he is unable to come here. Suddenly Kadvi Baa comes there with Kalpesh and Dhingri. Kadvi Baa tells Maadi Baa that she is lying and Kalpesh is here to celebrate Bhai Dooj with Anandi. Anandi then introduces Kadvi Baa and Kalpesh to Mehul and Anand. Kadvi Baa taunts Premji for taking Anand away from Ratan. And after seeing injury on Anandi's eye Kadvi Baa asks Anandi how this happened Anandi lies and says that she fell from the stairs.

Anandi gets happy and tells Sejal that now she is finally happy and Sejal tells Anandi to do the rituals of Bhai Dooj with Kalpesh. Anandi does Tilak of Kalpesh, who starts teasing her. Everyone starts laughing seeing the love between Kalpesh and Anandi. Anand clicks the picture of an Anandi Kalpesh and the Anandi hugs Kalpesh saying that she is missing Ratan and Khim ji so much Kalpesh tells Anandi that she has nothing to worry about because he is taking good care of them. Jigar and Kalpesh start eating many sweets.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Anandi gets burnt due to crackers