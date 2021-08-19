Balika Vadhu 2, 19 August 2021, Written Update: Devadi calls Anandi unlucky

In today's episode, Devadi forces Baa to lie down on the ground then grabs the set of keys from her and unlocks the cabinet to take jewellery to wear. Premji arrives there with Khimji's family. Devadi is taken aback when she sees them, and Premji bursts into tears when he sees his mother in a fragile condition. Devi claims she hasn't died yet, and Premji informs Baa that he has arrived with her grandsons. Premji reveals to Baa that Jigar and Anandi are married and Anandi is now her granddaughter-in-law. Devadi begins to criticise Anandi and refers to her as unlucky. Baa advises Premji to avoid Devadi.

Premji's father informs Devadi that the person she was scolding as unlucky has saved her Baa's life. The next day, Baa realises her keys are with Devadi and requests that she return them. Meanwhile, Khimji requests Ratan to have some milk because now that her pledge has been completed. They express gratitude to Devi for protecting Anandi from being labelled unlucky. Premji arrives angrily and informs them that he has infomation about who informed the cops about Jigar and Anandi's wedding. Premji claims someone heard Kadvi Baa and doctor's chat in the clinic and therefore it was Kadvi Baa who told doctor.

Ratan and Khimji disagree, claiming that Kadvi Baa is a member of the family and will not oppose them even though their opinions differ. Premji advises them that they should ask the doctor about everything. At the clinic, the doctor informs Baa that she is in discomfort as a result of lifting weights at old age. Premji storms in furiously and begins confronting them. Premji lies about not marrying Jigar and Anandi on that day since Khimji is also against bal vivah. Baa expresses her delight after knowing this.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

