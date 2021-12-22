Balika Vadhu 2, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Maadi Baa scolds Bhairavi

In today's episode, Maadi baa says to Anandi that it's wrong to be away from husband after marriage. After this, Anandi reaches Anand’s house. Anand comes from the other side. Anandi asks Anand what are you doing here. He says it's my house. Bhairavi says enough to Anand. Anandi greets her and says I'm happy to know your decision.

She asks Anand where were you all night. He says I stayed at the hotel, my phone was off. Anandi thinks about how he knows this. Maadi baa comes there and looks at Anandi. Anand calls Bhairavi fantastic because she supported Anandi’s education. Bhairavi says I'm glad you have come here and forgot whatever happened.

Diya shows the room to Anandi. Anandi cries and gets emotional. Diya asks what happened, didn’t you like the room. Anandi says, "No, it's tears of happiness, finally my dream is getting fulfilled." Diya says she will get all the freedom here. Maadi baa says so much freedom isn’t good and she will also stay here with Anandi. Bhairavi says her bags are kept in a separate room, Anandi will study late at night, so she will get disturbed. Maadi baa says, "Children are habitual to stay under our shadow, get my bags here in Anandi's room." Bhairavi agrees and Anandi looks for Diya. She sees Anand and goes to him. Anand tells him that she knows that it was Jignesh who has helped her to make her dream come true.

Bhairavi comes to Anand and says I thought you were going back to the US. He says mom, I'm not going back. Jigar comes home drunk, Prem stares at him. He says relationships aren’t made like this, one has to win a girl’s heart, you also try to impress Anandi. The next morning, Anandi gets ready for college. Diya comes and asks her to get ready, it's her college’s first day. Maadi Baa comes there and tells Anandi that she will go to college only if she wears Sindoor and Mangalsutra.

