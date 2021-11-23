Balika Vadhu 2, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Jigar gets angry at Anandi

In today's episode, Kadvi Baa comes there with Kalpesh and Dhingri. Kadvi Baa tells Maadi Baa that she is lying and Kalpesh is here to meet Anandi before her competition. Anandi then introduces Kadvi Baa and Kalpesh to Mehul and Anand. Kadvi Baa taunts Premji for taking Anand away from Ratan. And after seeing injury on Anandi's eye Kadvi Baa asks Anandi how this happened. Anandi lies and says that she fell from the stairs. Anandi gets happy and tells Sejal that now she is finally happy and she tells Premji that now she will not let him hurt Anandi again.

Everyone starts laughing seeing the love between Kalpesh and Anandi. Anand clicks the picture of Anandi and Kalpesh and she hugs Kalpesh saying that she is missing Ratan and Khim ji so much.

The next day, Anandi goes to the competition with her whole family. It was a poetry competition, and Anandi gets worried thinking about how she will perform on the stage. Sejal and Jigar give her confidence to participate in that. Anandi reaches on the stage and performed her poem on the stage. Before reciting her poem she gets nervous and looks towards Sejal. Anand gives her a sign to perform well. Everyone claps for Anandi as she performed her poem. After all the performance was done, the judges called Anandi on the stage and announces that she is the winner. Everyone gets happy and starts clapping for her. Judges call Mehul on the stage to give Anandi her reward. While Jigar leaves, Anandi goes behind him. Anandi asks him what happened to him. Jigar replies that she does not deserve to win this competition. Anandi gets hurt and asks why he thinks so. Jigar tells her that Anand helped her and that's the only reason she won this.

Mehul and Anand come there and tell Anandi that she did very well. And they are proud of her. Some women come there and meet Bhairavi. Sejal overhears Bhairavi and that lady talking about Baal Vivah. Bhairavi tells her that she will not let any girl child marry at this age. Sejal gets worried and thinks about what will happen if she finds ot about Anandi and Jigar's marriage.

