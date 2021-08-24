Balika Vadhu 2, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Anandi finds bruises on Leela's hand

In today's episode, Anandi notices Bhuvan lifting his hand to strike Leela, but he pauses when he notices Anandi. Anandi takes the tiffin and walks away. Ratan and Khimji discuss Bhuvan's inappropriate behaviour against Leela. While Ratan was hesitant to trust any rumour about her brother, Khimji informs her of villagers' accusations about Leela's frequent injuries. Ratan, on the other hand, defends her brother and refuses to see that he is wrong.

Several staff members approach Premji and inform him that Dewadi forced them to leave while he was gone. Dewadi was harsh and asserts that she is owner of the workplace and that her orders must be obeyed. Premji soothes her anger and advises the workers to give him some time to arrange everything. Anandi notices bruise marks on Leela's shoulder; she was taken aback and decides to visit Bhuvan. Bhuvan was smoking with his friends when he was surprised to see Anandi nearby. She asks Bhuvan if he beats Leela.

Bhuvan questions Anandi if Leela told her everything, but Anandi replies she observed the injuries herself. Bhuvan lies, telling Anandi that she harmed herself while working. On the other hand, Kalpesh was relieved to get home because Anandi will now be chastised. When Anandi reveals the entire tale, Ratan embraces her and thanks her for revealing the truth and acknowledging her blunder. Eventually, Sharda expresses her feelings about the village's deteriorating situation as a result of Nagji's appointment as Sarpanch.