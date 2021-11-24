Balika Vadhu 2, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Kanku tells Anandi about Anand

In today's episode, after hearing Bhairavi talking about law against child marriage, Sejal gets worried. She thinks what will happen if someday Anandi will find out about this. While Maadi Baa was sitting in the hall calling Kanku to give some sweets to the guests, she tells everyone that they are planning to get Kanku married now. Bhairavi gets confused and asks them why. Dewadi replies that now Kanku is above 18, so legally she can get married. Bhairavi replies that they should worry about her studies, not about her wedding. Anandi comes there and asks everyone why marriage is illegal for Kanku now. Mehul replies that a girl can only get married after the age of 18. Anandi gets worried and thinks about why Khimji told her that she is married to Jigar. Maadi Baa tells Anandi to stop thinking and get tea for everyone.

When Anandi leaves from there, Bhairavi tells Dewadi and Maadi Baa to think about this. She tells them that she cannot think about getting her daughter married at this age. Suddenly, Kanku comes there and tells Maadi Baa that she does not think that it's a good time to get married. Dewadi asks her why as now she is above 18 and she will get married. Kanku gets angry and starts crying, she tells Dewadi that she cheated her and she wants to get rid of her. Kanku goes to Anandi and asks for her help. Anandi questions her about what happened. Kanku replies that she doesn't want to get married now. Anand comes there and tells Kanku to say no to everyone. Kanku tells him that it's not easy to say no. She has other plans like studying well and then marrying Madhav. Anand gets shocked and asks her if she is dating Madhav. Kanku gets shocked but Anand consoles her saying that he is like her brother.

Anandi asks Kanku why she did not tell her about this. Kanku replies that she was worried. Anandi asks her how she can tell if she loves Madhav. Kanku then describes her love for Madhav like poetry. Anandi is happy and compliments Kanku saying that she is describing it so beautifully. Kanku gets emotional and tells them she loves Madhav very much.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Jigar gets angry at Anandi