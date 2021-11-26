Balika Vadhu 2, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Dewadi stops Kanku from running away

In today's episode, we saw Anandi was tense and prays that how can she make Kanku’s marriage stop. Meanwhile, Maadi Baa was praying to Lord Krishna that all should go well and the boy's family should like Kanku. Whereelse Kanku was also praying that she can successfully leave the house for forever. Anand tells her he will support Kanku and asks if she is ready to run away from home. Kanku thinks for a minute and agrees to him to leave. Jigar has other plans to stop Kanku; he gets ready for school and intentionally goes to Dewadi and asks about the driver being available or not. Jigar tells and informs dewadi that he, Anandi and even Kanku are going to school. Dewadi gets shocked hearing this and asks him how can Kanku go to the school.

Kanku tries to leave the house fast and runs towards the gate. But Dewadi sees her and comes there to stop her from going. She asks her how she can go to school when the groom's family is coming to see her. Kanku gives the excuse that she has to submit a project and it's the last day for submission in the school. Dewadi tells her no need to go to school and she snatches her bag. Anand gets worried and was about to come near Dewadi. Dewadi asks Kanku why the bag is so heavy and she was about to open it to check it. Kanku then snatches the bag away from her and says it is heavy due to books. Maadi Baa comes and asks Kanku why she is in school uniform. Maadi Baa orders that both Anandi and Kanku have to stay at home.

Kanku starts to cry and seeing her Anandi and Anand gets worried. Anand stops Anandi from going near Kanku. He thinks that he needs to go and talk to Kanku first about an alternative plan. He makes a plan and tells Anandi that she should not talk to Kanku now or she might get more upset. Anandi goes from there, Anand reaches near Kanku and tells her that their plan has flopped. But he will find a way to stop the marriage.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

