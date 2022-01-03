Balika Vadhu 2, 3rd January 2022, Written Update: Anandi goes missing

In today’s episode, Anandi wakes up and sees Jigar sleeping on the floor. She thinks she should also put effort into their relationship if even he’s trying so hard. She puts a blanket on him and comes out of the room and finds Anand sleeping beside the wall. She asks him what he’s doing there and he says he came to warn her about her husband as he thinks something is fishy that he’s acting so sweet.

Jigar comes out of the room and holds Anandi’s hand and tells Anand that he’s just trying to work things out between her and he doesn’t want Anand to interfere. While having lunch, Maadi Baa praises Jigar and tells Anand to stay away from Jigar and Anandi’s relationship. Bhairavi tells she has told that to Anand herself. Anand goes to call Anandi for lunch and says she’s not to be found. Some ties Anandi to a chair in a dark room and leaves. Anandi shouts for help. Everyone finds Anandi. Maadi Baa calls Jigar and tells Anandi is missing and Jigar tells he’ll come back home right now. Kiara, Diya and her fiancé also come home and help in finding Anandi.

Anand asks the watchman to show him the CCTV footage. Anand watches the footage but doesn’t see Anandi leaving the house after coming back from college. Diya and Anand tell Maadi Baa that they will go and search for Anandi and tell her to stay at home when Jigar comes back. Maadi Baa lights a lamp and prays for Anandi’s safety but gets worried when the lamp goes off. Anand tells Diya they should go back and check the footage again.

