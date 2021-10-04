Balika Vadhu 2, 4 October 2021, Written Update: Maadi Baa shouts at Anandi

In today's episode, Kanku sees Jigar using phone and urges Dewadi to buy her a phone. Dewadi makes excuse and says that Premji has spoiled Jigar and Gopal by giving them smartphones. Kanku and Anandi tell Dewadi benefits of having a phone. Dewadi in anger tells them to sell her and buy a phone. Kanku gets upset, Anandi tells her to not to worry about this and change her dress. Kanku questions her why. Anandi replies that after changing, they will do Garba dance practice. Both change their clothes and started doing garba by playing music on radio. Maadi Baa gets angry and asks Sejal who is playing this radio because this is the time of Gopal ji's sleep. Baa comes in Anandi's room and breaks the radio and shouts at them.

Dewadi and Maadi Baa scold Kanku and shout at her to stay away from Anandi or else she will get spoiled like Anandi. Anandi asks what did she do? Maadi Baa shouts at her she was dancing. Anandi starts crying and Sejal takes her in the kitchen. Premji comes there and Anandi tells him to taste some sweets. Premji compliments Anandi after tasting the sweets. Anandi tells him about the rude behaviour of Maadi Baa. She asks him to leave her at her home. Premji tells her to go and eat Kulfi and hands her some money. While Anandi was in a market, she hears some guys talking about smartphones.

Anandi questions the man if they can buy that phone for her. The man makes fun of Anandi and asks her how much money she has. Anandi shows him Rs 100. They tells her that the phone's price is 11,000 rupees. One man's eyes caught attention on Anandi's mangalsutra. Meanwhile, Khimji calls Premji and asks him if he can bring Anandi home. Premji tells him that he will bring back Anandi after Maadi Baa will leave the house and he cuts the call. Ratan urges Khimji to bring her back.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

